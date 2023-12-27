Patharpratima: Forest staff drives tiger back into wild

Kolkata: A team from the South 24-Parganas Forest division successfully drove away the Royal Bengal Tiger that had sneaked into Upendranagar village at L. plot in Patharpratima on Sunday late night.



“The villagers need not fear anymore as our team has been able to chase and drive away the big cat into the Dhunuchi forest on Tuesday afternoon. During the search operation, the tiger was spotted by our 60-member team,” Milan Mandal. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24-Parganas said.

Since Sunday morning, after the local people spotted pugmarks at Upendranagar on the bank of the Thakuran River, the team from the forest division visited the spot and installed a nylon net along a stretch of nearly 18 km to prevent the tiger from entering the human habitat. Two traps were also led to capture the beast.

On Monday morning, reports of fresh pugmarks were received from the Sridharnagar area. About 120-odd members of the forest staff divided themselves into two teams. One of the teams reached Sridharnagar.

While scanning the area in and around, the team spotted the tiger which was then chased and driven away into the forest. The operation was led by two ADFOs (Additional Divisional Forest Officer) of South 24-Parganas.