Panchayat tax hike claim baseless: State

Kolkata: West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has dismissed as “completely baseless” reports claiming that the annual tax payable by each family has been increased to Rs 1,200, including both taxable and non-taxable levies. The department alleged that the misinformation was being spread by vested interests.



In an official clarification, the department said no changes have been made to the tax-related provisions of the West Bengal Panchayat Act, 1973. The existing rules remain in force and are being implemented without any modification.

The statement further noted that the Panchayat Act already provides for a self-assessment system for taxation, and the process continues to be governed by the provisions of the law. Based on the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the department had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) explaining various tax-related provisions under the Act. However, following misinterpretation of the SOP and the confusion it created, the department has decided to withdraw it. Revised guidelines will be issued, if necessary, at an appropriate time.

The state government reiterated that it has not approved any change to the existing tax structure and urged the public not to be misled by false or misleading information. It also warned that strict legal and administrative action would be taken against those found deliberately spreading misinformation on the issue.