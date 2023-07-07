Panchayat polls: About 5.67 crore voters to exercise their franchise today

Kolkata: Bengal is all set for the crucial three-tier Panchayat polls on Saturday which the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be utilising as a platform to further strengthen its power at the grass-roots level.



It may prove to be a litmus test for the Opposition who are trying to reshape their organisation ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the Panchayat elections this year. There are around 928 seats across 22 Zilla Parishads, 9,730 in Panchayat Samities and 63,229 in Gram Panchayats.

There are 61,636 booths out of which 4,834 have been declared sensitive. Around 7.84 per cent of the total booths are sensitive as declared by the SEC.

Incidentally, some stray episodes of violence have been reported across the state since the day the polls were announced on June 8. Some casualties have also been reported.

Murshidabad has 541 sensitive booths out of a total of 5,438 while in Nadia there are 373 sensitive booths out of 3,896.

Cooch Behar has 317 sensitive booths out of 2,385 and Birbhum has 228 sensitive booths out of 2,768.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday sanctioned the deployment of the remaining 485 companies of the Central forces. MHA has written to the State Election Commission (SEC) making a district-wise deployment of additional 485 companies of the Central forces for the Panchayat polls on Saturday.

There will be a total deployment of 822 companies of Central forces in the state for the Panchayat election.

According to SEC sources, out of a total of 822 companies of forces supposed to be deployed in the election process, around 600 companies of Central forces have already arrived in the state till late on Friday evening.

On Friday, around 263 companies of Central forces came to the state in addition to 337 companies which were deployed earlier.

Around five companies and three platoons of Central forces have been airlifted in Panagarh from Leh on Friday on a war footing.

A senior SEC official said the remaining Central forces will arrive in the state by late Friday night. There will be adequate security arrangements in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas.

According to the SEC, there will be a deployment of the state police force in each booth. There will be at least one armed police constable in each booth and there will be one officer in each sector.

In each RT mobile, there will be 1 inspector and 1 armed constable. In each HRFS, there will be one inspector, 2 armed constables, one constable with a gas gun and one constable with a stick. In each strong room, there will be a deployment of two state police officers and 8 armed constables.

In the 2013 Panchayat polls, the TMC won over 85 per cent of the seats, despite the heavy deployment of Central forces. In the 2018 rural polls, the TMC won 90 per cent of the Panchayat seats and all the 22 Zilla Parishads. Meanwhile, the Kolkata district Congress staged a demonstration in front of the SEC office on Friday demanding violence-free elections.

A Left Front delegation also submitted a memorandum claiming that nearly 21 people died in the state after the election was declared.