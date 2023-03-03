Over 1.5K avail services at ‘Duare Doctor’ camp in Habibpur

malda: The doctors of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) successfully concluded the first ‘Duare Doctor’ (doctor at the doorstep) camp in Malda on Friday.



The two-day long camp was held at the government Industrial Training Institution (ITI) at Habibpur block in Malda. This was the first camp in the district. The Duare Doctor welfare scheme is aimed at providing speciality health services to the underprivileged at their doorsteps.

Supratik Saha, BDO Habibpur, said: “Nearly 1500 patients from the tribal areas visited the camp at ITI. The camp received a good response as the villagers turned up in good numbers.” This welfare scheme had been announced recently by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Arrangements for different tests including ECG, diabetes, ENT were made available in the camp. The villagers also received free medicines during the two-day long camp, said the MMCH officials.

Puranjay Saha, MSVP of MMCH said: “There were specialized treatments available in 10 fields at the camp including surgery, medicine, ENT and pediatric. Many tests have been done at the spot like ECG and blood sugar. The camp was very successful and we received a huge response.”