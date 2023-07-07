‘Oppn’s nomination count shows TMC wants fair polls’

Kolkata: In the wake of reports of violence from districts, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said his party wants peaceful polls and in the coming years number of deaths will be brought down to zero besides highlighting that the increased figures of nomination filed by the opposition parties itself prove that the ruling party wants a free and fair election.



With the total death toll rising to 18 on Friday, the Opposition parties have been training guns at the ruling party for the violence against their leaders and workers in the district; the latest being the murder of a Congress worker in Murshidabad on Friday.

Commenting on the situation, Abhishek said TMC always wanted violence-free elections “but if some unfortunate event happens in some district, do you think it is in our control?”

He added: “The State Election Commission is conducting the election on the basis of the High Court’s order. Hence, if the state election body wants to take any step, it has to approach the court. So, let the court decide on what appropriate action should be taken.”

Abhishek further said every death is unfortunate but the ones doing politics over death are politically bankrupt. Alluding to the time of the Left Front government in the state, he said that there was an unprecedented number of deaths in 2003, 2008 and even in the 90s. He said: “Had TMC wanted to use muscle power to win elections then it is evident that we have the strength but it is apparent that we had no such intention since the opposition has filed a large number of nominations in this Panchayat poll unlike in 2018.” The total number of nominations filed by the Opposition parties (BJP, CPIM and Congress) this time is 1,49,000 approximately.

Abhishek added that polls help determine where one stands and hence it is in the best interest of the ruling party to see a free and fair election. He assured that in the coming years, the number of deaths will be reduced to zero but pointed out that the ruling party alone cannot ensure peaceful polls. He even reiterated that TMC has no problem with Central force deployment.