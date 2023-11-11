Online registration date for class XI extended

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) extended the date of online registration for Class XI with a late fine till midnight of November 30.



However, they have strictly notified that the date of registration won’t be extended any further nor will any offline registration request will be entertained by the Council under any circumstance.

They have further postponed the submission of the online checklist, the Council informed the heads of Higher Secondary institutions.

It was supposed to take place between November 20 and November 30, but it has been postponed from December 1 to December 11.

Council had earlier notified the heads of the institutions that they no longer would be accepting any academic applications from October 30 onwards.

The heads of institutions were asked to refer to the user manual available on the Council’s website and in case of any problem or query related to working with the online portal, reach out to the council via e-mail at dsacademic@wbchse.net.

“Please note that, if any application submitted through online mode gets rejected, the school should see the reason for rejection and send the documents as asked for through online mode only. These documents should be sent through mail or through any other mode,” the Council had stated.