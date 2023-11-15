Onion prices continue to be a dampener amid festivities

Kolkata: Ahead of ‘Bhai Phonta’, the prices of onion in few city markets continue to pinch the pocket of consumers as they are being sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram despite the market price of onions decreasing elsewhere to Rs 55 per kilogram.



A state task force member said that action will be taken against markets where sellers continue to sell onions at raised prices after ‘Bhai Phonta’.

Just after Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, the city is busy with the ‘Bhai Phonta’ celebrations, which is an occasion where the sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being and long lives. During these festive days the cost of vegetables, meat and fruit usually shoots up in most city markets.

According to Rabindranath Koley, member of the state task force, the cost of vegetables had subsided after Lakshmi Puja. During Diwali and Kali Puja, the prices of almost all vegetables have increased by Rs 20 to Rs 50. However, after ‘Bhai Phota’, the cost of vegetables will go down again, Koley said. He added that prices of other vegetables like lady’s finger and pointed gourd will remain high at Rs 70 to Rs 80 kilogram as their season has just ended.

But amid all other vegetables, the prices of onion continue to remain a source of dampener among celebrations for many buyers as its price continues to shoot up across markets. Koley said that in markets like the VIP Market in Kankurgachi and two others, the sellers are charging Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram.

“Action will be taken against them after ‘Bhai Phonta,’” he said. The price of meat like chicken remains consistent at Rs 180 per kilogram while the expensive fish like Hilsa becomes more expensive.

According to a buyer, the price of vegetables and other essentials keep increasing and every year they have to lower their consumption.

Meanwhile, the cost of fruits has also increased. In early November, the cost of apple was Rs 200 which has increased to around Rs 250. Prices of guava and cucumber stand at Rs 100 and Rs 70 kilogram. During Lakshmi Puja, which was celebrated earlier this month, the cost of vegetables was skyrocketing in most of the markets, including Gariahat, Sealdah, Lake Market and Hatibagan among others.

The vegetable sellers had reasoned the price rise with late arrival of winter vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower,

brinjal and string beans.