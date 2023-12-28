One held with over Rs 1L counterfeit currency notes

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed a man and seized counterfeit currency notes worth more than Rs 1 lakh from Berhampore on Tuesday.

According to police, acting on a tip off, STF personnel were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Mohona bus stop in Berhampore on Tuesday night. After a while, the suspect identified as Minarul Sheikh of Kaliganj in Nadia was spotted. Cops immediately intercepted him and searched his belongings.

During the search, cops found 216 pieces of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 1,08,000. Sheikh was taken to the Berhampore Police Station where a case was registered against Sheikh. Later he was arrested. He was produced at the CJM Court, Murshidabad on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody for eight days.