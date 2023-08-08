One held for threatening councillor

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward 108, Sushanta Kumar Ghosh, who is also the chairman of Borough XII, was allegedly threatened by a miscreant on Sunday evening. The police have reportedly arrested an associate of the miscreant. According to Ghosh, on Sunday around 6:20 pm, he was getting calls from a mobile number which he did not answer. However, as the caller kept calling repeatedly, Ghosh received the call and soon after, the caller started shouting at the councillor using abusive words.



Ghosh further alleged that the caller even threatened to kill him within a month. After the call got disconnected, Ghosh and other people present with him at the time tried to call back, but failed. Later, through a smartphone application, they found out the caller’s name — ‘hat kata guddu’. While looking for more information, Ghosh came to know that the original name of the accused was Tanay Samanta. Suspecting conspiracy, Ghosh lodged a complaint at the Kasba police station. “I have lodged a complaint. The police will investigate and find out the culprits. I suspect Samanta was directed to threaten me,” he said.