One held for selling turtles in New Town

Kolkata: A team from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau arrested a person for selling turtles from the New Town area.

Based on information from a source that a person has been selling turtles travelling door to door riding on a motorcycle, officials from WCCB posed as buyers and caught the offender red-handed.

The team recovered two turtles weighing around 11 kg from the person.

Officers from WCCB have sniffed a big racket in this trade.

“We will take the arrested person into custody and interrogate him to ascertain from where the animals are procured and stored and who are the other persons involved in this,” a senior WCCB

official said.