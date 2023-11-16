One dies of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hosp

Bharat Sarkar (54), a resident of North 24-Parganas died of dengue at the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday. The patient was admitted to the hospital last Sunday. As he was suffering from dengue-related symptoms, a local doctor asked to undertake a dengue test. His report came positive and later admitted to the hospital.

The prevalence of dengue has gone down in Bengal after the monsoon has withdrawn from the state. With the withdrawal, the dengue situation in the city and other south Bengal districts improved much. The number of cases reported in the last week of October and first few days of November is much less.

Sources said that the city registered more than 11,000 dengue cases till October 20 since January. During the Durga Puja week, Kolkata saw around 1,300 fresh cases. According to the Health department sources, the total number of infected people in 16 South Bengal districts and the health districts had crossed 60,000 till October this year.

The state Health department has been monitoring the situation under various civic bodies, which has been conducting anti-larvae operations in various areas. The civic bodies are also identifying vulnerable areas and localities and sharing the information with the Health department.