On poll day, weather office says no possibility of significant rainfall

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts received scattered rainfall on Friday as a cyclonic circulation has been hovering over Bengal and Odisha. Some parts of South Bengal may witness partially cloudy weather in the next 24 hours.



There is hardly any possibility of any significant rainfall in South Bengal on Saturday, on the day of elections. In North Bengal districts, there may be light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

However, there may be thundershower accompanied by lightning in some pockets of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The weather office earlier said that the South Bengal districts may stay dry mostly on July 8 when the Panchayat polls are conducted across the state. Several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, received light rainfall on Thursday afternoon. It, however, failed to bring the discomfort level down.

In five districts of North Bengal, there will be light to moderate rainfall in the next 4-5 days. In the lower parts of North Bengal — Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur there may be less rainfall. On the day of election, most of the North Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

The MeT office also said that people in South Bengal may continue to witness hot and humid weather after this weekend.

Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall in the past couple of days while Darjeeling and Kalimpong received moderate to heavy rainfall.