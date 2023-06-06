Odisha train mishap: Trinamool junks Suvendu’s allegation of foul play by party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday rubbished the allegations of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that TMC had a hand in the Balasore train accident and that Kolkata Police may have been used to tap the phones of railway officials whose conversations in an audio clip were made viral by the party’s spokesperson.



Addressing a Press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is learnt to have made these allegations, has lost his mental stability. Kunal said Adhikari’s accusation that TMC was behind this accident is something which other BJP leaders are not even thinking of in their wildest dreams. “Suvendu is coming up with such nonsense out of sheer frustration after witnessing the massive support of people for TMC in the Nabajowar campaign,” Kunal opined.

Recently, Kunal Ghosh brought to the fore an audio clip which purportedly reveals a conversation between two Railway officials talking about the derailment of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express near the Bahanaga Railway Station in Odisha’s Balasore district. Suvendu Adhikari has raised questions on how TMC got access to a telephonic conversation between two senior officials of the Railways.

He suspected that the Kolkata Police was used to tap the phone call and said he would take necessary action to ensure that CBI looks into this as part of their investigation of this train accident.

“I will personally go to Bhubaneswar and approach the CBI office there with my plea. If nothing happens even then, I will move the court,” Adhikari said.

Replying to this, Kunal Ghosh played a video clip where Adhikari was purportedly heard saying he has records of many phone calls and has the support of the Central government. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of any of these recordings.

After playing the clip, Kunal questioned whether Suvendu’s statement in this clip confirms the fact that the Central government is using the Pegasus snooping software.

“This particular line of Suvendu was mentioned in the FIR, saying that such call records can only be in possession of competent authorities and government-sanctioned authorities only. Police began a probe. On Sep 06 2021, Justice Mantha of Calcutta High Court ordered no coercive action was to be taken against Adhikari but the probe can continue. When Suvendu was summoned by the police as part of the probe, he again went to Justice Mantha’s Bench and on December 22, the court stayed the probe of all cases against him, including this one. Suvendu is now misusing the order of Justice Mantha and mudslinging at others. How is Justice Mantha not taking this into account?” Kunal questioned.