Odisha train mishap: Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission in Barrackpore to take responsibility of orphaned children

Kolkata: At least six children between 5-14 years of age have contacted Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission in Barrackpore after Swami Nityarupananda on Saturday tweeted that they could take responsibility of all children, who have lost their parents in the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha free-of-cost.



“We have written a letter to the chief secretary on Monday. We are expecting that within seven days we will be able to admit them after thorough inquiry,” Swami Nityarupananda said. He said that they want more people to come forward and help.

In his tweet on Saturday, Swami Nityarupananda wrote: “We, the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission, Barrackpore could take responsibility of all children free of cost who have become poor or orphan by recent train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Please inform it to all concerned. E-mail for contact rkvmsecretary@gmail.com.”

Many people have come forward to help injured passengers or families of the deceased people. Relief funds have been announced by the state government, Odisha government, railways and central government. Cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday announced assistance to children whose parents had lost their lives in the train accident.

He tweeted: “This image will haunt us for a long time. In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility.”

According to the information shared by Railway, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express was passing through Up Main line when it met with an accident and dashed with stationary Goods Train in Up Loop Line at Bahanaga Bazar station on Friday evening. The train was going at full speed across the station as it was not supposed to stop there.

The impact was such that its 21 coaches derailed with its three coaches infringing on the other line (Down line).