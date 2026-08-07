Odisha bets on Bengal’s Mohitnagar Arecanut due to cyclone threat

Jalpaiguri: Frequent cyclones in Odisha are prompting farmers to shift from coconut cultivation to the climate-resilient ‘Mohitnagar’ arecanut variety developed by the ICAR–Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguri district.



The variety has gained popularity because arecanut trees are more resistant to storm damage. While coconut trees often snap or get uprooted during cyclones, arecanut trees generally bend under strong winds and remain standing, making them better suited to cyclone-prone regions.

To support Odisha’s transition to resilient plantations, West Bengal has been supplying large numbers of Mohitnagar arecanut saplings. Besides Odisha, states such as Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also procuring improved saplings from the Mohitnagar research centre.

The ICAR–CPCRI regional station at Mohitnagar has been conducting research on plantation crops for nearly five decades. Of its 65-acre campus, around 30 acres are dedicated to arecanut research, where scientists are evaluating varieties including Mangala, Srimangala, Sumangala, Nalbari and Mohitnagar.

Unlike the wet arecanut varieties commonly grown in Odisha and the North-Eastern states, Mohitnagar is a dry arecanut variety that performs well in both hot and cold climatic conditions. This year, Tamil Nadu procured one lakh saplings, Odisha nearly three lakh saplings and seeds, and Tripura around 15,000 saplings. The institute has also supplied more than two lakh saplings and seeds to Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.

Arun Sit, Senior Principal Scientist at ICAR–CPCRI, Mohitnagar, said: “Coconut trees are more likely to snap during cyclones, whereas arecanut trees generally bend and remain standing. Combined with its superior quality as a dry arecanut, the Mohitnagar variety has become extremely popular in states such as Odisha and Tripura. Apart from its excellent chewing quality, the variety also offers significantly higher yields.”

Dr Sit said it took 12 years of research to develop the variety, which has a productive lifespan of around 50 years. He added that farmers can cultivate banana, papaya, vegetables and later spices such as turmeric and black pepper between the trees to generate additional income while the plantation matures.