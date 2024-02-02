‘Nursing aspirants above 17 yrs can sit for exam’

Kolkata: Any nursing aspirants above 17 years old with the required qualification can sit for the nursing entrance examination as the state health department has removed the upper age limit in enrolling in nursing.

The state health department on Wednesday issued a notification, removing the upper age cap, in compliance with an order by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). The upper age limit for nursing courses—BSc, ANM, GNM, post-BSc nursing and MSc nursing—was 35 years and government services were available for candidates till they attain 38. In case of the government the upper age limit will be implemented. A senior health official said that the notification has been issued in compliance with the order passed by the INC.

The vacant posts will soon be filled up and more people will have the opportunity to get into the profession. Those who will clear X and XII and will obtain 40 per cent marks in English will be eligible to get into nursing courses.

Sources said that many nursing personnel retired in Bengal in the past 3 years. More than 10,000 Suswasthya Kendras have been set up across the state which will require more nursing personnel. More than 60,000 nursing personnel have been working in government run hospitals while around 20,000 posts are vacant.

Bhaswati Mukherjee, secretary, Nurses Unity, an organisation of nurses in Bengal said that aspirants in their 20’s/30’s will be more enthusiastic and hard-working.