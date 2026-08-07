NPNS calls for ‘decisive’ Gorkhaland agitation

Darjeeling: Labelling the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) as “failures”, the Naya Party Nirman Samiti (NPNS) has given a clarion call for what it described as the last and final agitation for Gorkhaland. The party has appealed to political and apolitical organisations, especially Gen-Z, to participate in the “Gorkhaland Sankalp” rally scheduled to be held in Darjeeling on August 9.



“Darjeeling witnessed the Gorkhaland agitation in 1986, which paved the way for the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC). However, the DGHC was an utter failure, and another agitation was launched in 2007, resulting in the formation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). People have now realised that the GTA is also a failure. Such arrangements cannot fulfil the aspirations of the Gorkhas. Only a separate state can resolve the identity crisis of the Gorkhas and fulfil their aspirations,” said Sudhir Ghaley of the NPNS.

He said that the people of the Hills had voted for the BJP in the Assembly elections for a reason.

“The Hills, Terai and Dooars have elected five Gorkha MLAs from this region. During the election campaign, MP Raju Bista had assured that if the BJP came to power in the state, it would do away with the GTA. Now they are instead strengthening the GTA with a budget of crores of rupees,” Ghaley alleged.

The NPNS recently held a central committee meeting in which it resolved to unite Gorkhas from across the country and “take to the streets for Gorkhaland”.

“We have planned to give this decisive agitation for Gorkhaland a new dimension. The demand for Gorkhaland is not that of the NPNS alone but of all Gorkhas. We will unite the Gorkhas and bring the Union government to the negotiating table on the issue of Gorkhaland,” said Sanjay Thulung, Chief Coordinator of the NPNS.

He added that the proposed agitation would begin with the Gorkhaland Sankalp Rally.

“We request everyone to join the rally, especially Gen-Z and the youth. The rally will start from Darjeeling Railway Station at 11 am and culminate in a programme at Darjeeling Chowrasta. Young people can deliver speeches, recite poems and sing songs on Gorkhaland. We appeal to people from the Hills, Terai and Dooars to participate,” Ghaley said. The NPNS had earlier also given a call for a “Quit GTA” programme.