Now, panel to examine modalities followed in Higher Edu institutions

Kolkata: The state School Education department constituted a committee to examine the modalities followed in Higher Education institutions and suggest a similar Academic Performance Indicators (APIs) based promotion policy under career advancement scheme for the teachers, including headmaster and headmistresses, in government, government-aided and government-sponsored schools.



The State Education Policy 2023 recommended developing a promotion policy for school teachers at all levels based on their APIs in the interest of quality education, appreciation of their merit and strong commitment.

Following this recommendation, a committee was constituted with six members, including commissioner of schools DSE Arup Sengupta, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, joint director of Public Instructions HED Bikash Dey, deputy director of School Education DSE Chinmoy Sarkar, DSE advisor Aniruddha Ganguly and administrative officer DSE Sukanta Saha.

“The committee may refer to the similar policy for promotion of the teachers in the Higher Education Institutions as well as the available policy framework/best practices available across the country,” the order stated.

They may consult available documents and guidelines on the subject matter and take advice from any responsible person for the accomplishment of the task. They will have to submit the recommendations within three weeks, preferably by October 31.