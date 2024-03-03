Now, it’s final, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to join politics

With Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay announcing he would quit judiciary and join politics, Opposition parties in Bengal welcomed him to join them while the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has accused him of being bias against them in certain corruption-related cases, opined it will only raise questions over his past judgements.

On Sunday, Justice Gangopadhyay, who was due to retire from judiciary in next five months, told a vernacular news channel that he will hand over his resignation to the President of India on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Known among his colleagues for “bold judgements”, Gangopadhyay told the news outlet that politics will allow him to work for the people in a broader spectrum.

However, his decision to join politics sent ripples across political parties in Bengal. Asked which party he would join, he named all three Opposition parties in Bengal — CPI(M), Congress and the BJP. Answering whether he will contest the Lok Sabha polls, he clarified: “I can only take that call when and if any of these parties offer me a ticket.”

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Gangopadhyay is welcome to join his party while the BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said that joining BJP would be the “obvious choice”. Popular opinion always associated him with the Left (CPI(M)), especially after he told a news channel that it was the CPI(M) leader and High Court advocate Bikashranjan Bhattacharya under whose tutelage he trained himself in law. He was also seen in CPI(M) book stalls. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said he has no intimation as to whether Gangopadhyay was invited to join the party or

will be joining it. Further, Gangopadhyay thanked the TMC for challenging him to enter politics. The party has repeatedly criticised his court verdicts, accusing him of being biased against them in cases involving alleged corruption by Trinamool leaders. It had challenged him to quit the judiciary and join politics.

On Sunday, although TMC’s leader Kunal Ghosh welcomed the decision, he remarked on his X handle that this move will raise questions over Gangopadhyay’s objectivity in past judgements and allegedly prove his anti-TMC stance. Further, Ghosh said that no matter which party Gangopadhyay decides to join, there will be allegations relating to corruption or other issues. “Will you be able to tolerate those?” Ghosh asked. His party colleague Babul Supriyo too voiced similar concerns surrounding the Justice.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates. He issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. Certain cases related to alleged corruption in the School Service Commission (SSC) and Primary Education were removed from the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay.