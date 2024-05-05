Now, heat corner to combat heat-related illness at Balurghat Hosp

BALURGHAT: A heat corner has been opened at Balurghat District Hospital to provide emergency medical care for individuals affected by extreme heat. Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMCH) of South Dinajpur, stated that this initiative aims to address heat-related illnesses promptly.



“Equipped with two beds, the heat corner offers essential amenities such as cold water, saline, ice packs and life-saving medications, overseen by experienced doctors. Despite being a non-air-conditioned space, it adheres to Indian Medical Association guidelines,”

stated Das. This service extends beyond Balurghat Hospital to eight block hospitals and 18 primary health centres in South Dinajpur district, including Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. With temperatures reaching 40-42 degree Celsius, the risk of heatstroke is high, prompting the urgent need for such interventions.

Sudip Das emphasised the importance of preventive measures like staying indoors during peak heat hours, carrying protective gear and staying hydrated. The heat corner’s primary objective is to offer timely assistance to those affected by heat-related illnesses, ensuring their well-being during severe heatwaves.