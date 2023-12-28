Now, access cards for Nabanna employees from Jan 1

In a major stride towards further boosting of security at Nabanna, the police administration is introducing ‘access card’ for the employees from January 1.

These cards will restrict the movement of the employees in different floors of the state secretariat.

Primarily, this card will not be valid till the 1st floor. The cards will come into effect beyond the first floor. Only when the concerned person punches the card in the machine, the door of access to that particular floor will open. This will ensure that employees of Nabanna do not loiter in different floors.

The biometric attendance system has been installed at all the floors of Nabanna but the same is not applicable for all the employees. However, from the beginning of the New Year, it will be applicable for everyone.

The police top brass has already held a number of meetings for strengthening the security of the state secretariat Nabanna and the same has been bolstered at the entry gates as well.