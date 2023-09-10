Note asking RBU registrar not to attend Bratya’s meet surfaces

Kolkata: Rabindra Bharati University’s registrar was one of the nineteen registrars to have not attended the review meeting convened by the state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday.



It was learnt that in a note, the registrar of RBU informed the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Subhro Kamal Mukherjee of the review meeting. It has been mentioned in the note that attending a review meeting on expenditures such as this was important to bring more funds to the university to continue with various developments and restoration activities.

It was also mentioned that remaining absent from the meeting would affect the flow of funds from the state Higher Education department to the university in the future.

However, on another note it was written: “His Excellency the Chancellor asks me to instruct the Registrar not to attend the meeting. Consequently, I instruct you not to attend the meeting scheduled on 8th September, 2023,” and this was signed by the interim V-C, who has recently been made the officiating V-C for the Presidency University as well.

After 19 registrars of eminent universities failed to show up at Bikash Bhavan for the review meeting, the state Education department decided to show cause them.

Earlier, it was reported that some of the registrars who have been called for the meeting have been asked to skip it by

Raj Bhavan.