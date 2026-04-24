North Dinajpur: Elderly woman assaulted by CRPF jawan, man dies after falling ill

Raiganj: Sporadic incidents of violence, allegations of excesses by central forces and brief disruptions at several booths marked polling in North Dinajpur. A 62-year-old man died after falling ill while standing in line. Voter turnout touched nearly 93.33 per cent in North Dinajpur district.

A 62- year old man, Dulal Orao, died after falling ill while standing in a polling queue at Taliapokhar FP school under Goalpokhar police station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. According to the report, he suddenly became unwell after standing for a long period and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. TMC candidate Ghulam Rabbani stated that the incident was unfortunate and that mismanagement by the Election Commission of India led to this situation. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

In another incident, at booth No. 162 at Mohangauchh FP School in Chopra, triggered unrest after an elderly voter, Jahiran Nesa (72), was allegedly beaten by a CRPF personnel. According to her, a jawan instructed her to vote for a particular political party symbol, and when she protested, she was struck on the forehead with a baton.

Two youths who intervened were also reportedly beaten up. The injured were later treated, and local voters staged protests condemning the alleged action. Tension further escalated after complaints emerged that symbols of two political parties were found partially covered with a white adhesive substance on an EVM at booth No. 191 in Chopra.

Polling was briefly suspended after the issue was reported to election officials, who later restored normal voting following necessary checks.

In Raiganj Municipality’s Ward No. 17, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders alleged that central forces damaged a party tent and furniture at a local office. Ward co-coordinator Chaitaly Ghosh Saha claimed that CRPF personnel forcibly entered her premises, dismantled a temporary structure, and vandalised chairs and tables, causing panic among party workers. Another disruption occurred near booth No. 23 at Bahin in Raiganj, where voters protested after being told their votes had already been cast via postal ballots.

The situation led to the temporary suspension of polling. However, after verification by officials, the voters were allowed to cast their ballots, restoring calm. Despite these incidents, polling proceeded across all nine constituencies — Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Raiganj, Hemtabad, Kaliyaganj, and Itahar under tight security. Long queues of voters were seen at multiple booths till late evening, reflecting strong

participation.