North Bengal: Spl arrangements made for Madhyamik

Siliguri: With the Madhyamik examinations commencing on Friday, seven students from Chandamari Prananath High School in Cooch Behar were unable to appear for it due to a lack of admit cards. They lodged a complaint at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station. The first day also saw a student having a



narrow escape in a road accident in Jalpaiguri.

“Two students in Dinhata and one in Tufanganj fell ill but wrote their exams from the hospital. Regarding the seven students without admit cards, it appears that there were problems with filling up the Madhyamik forms,” stated Sanjay Kumar Sarkar, the Convener of the Cooch Behar District Board of Secondary Education.

In the outskirts of Siliguri, one Biki Roy, a resident of Mantadari Gram Panchayat, a student of Ambari Falakata Chintamohan High School along with another examinee were returning home on a bike after the first day of the Madhyamik examination. The bike suddenly lost control and skidded off the road at Ameti More area adjacent to Sahudangi. Biki was injured in the incident.

He was rushed to Rajganj

Rural Hospital.

In the Alipurduar district, the forest department appealed to parents and students not to use forest paths on exam days. In coordination with the district administration, they have arranged for the safe transportation of examinees from forest-adjacent villages to the examination centres daily.

Debashish Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), stated: “Every local range office maintains close communication with the examination centre. Separate teams pick up students, while others monitor areas with wild elephants. Armed forest personnel have been deployed in different forest areas along with the ‘Airavat’ vehicle.

In Jalpaiguri, Forest Department vehicles transported examinees from forest villages like Kayerkata in the Dayna range, Gorumara North, Bamundanga, Sibchu, and Baradighi.

Meanwhile, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation initiated special bus services. Partha Pratim Roy, NBSTC Chairman, declared: “Madrasa exams started on Thursday, and Madhyamik exams began on Friday. NBSTC is operating 60 additional special bus services – 10 for madrasah examinees and 50 for Madhyamik candidates – on various routes in North Bengal.” Almost 2 thousand police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and traffic situation in Malda. A differently-abled candidate of Nayabazar High School in Kaliachak 2 block could not sit for the exam as the requisite papers for his amanuensis did not reach him on time.