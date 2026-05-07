None involved in post-poll violence will be spared: DGP

Kolkata: Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Wednesday warned of stringent action against those involved in post-poll violence, while announcing restrictions on the use of bulldozers during victory rallies.



Addressing a Press conference, the DGP said West Bengal Police had registered more than 200 FIRs and arrested 433 persons in connection with incidents of intimidation, assault and threats reported after the declaration of the Assembly election results. Besides, over 1,100 people were detained under preventive sections.

“From the time the results were declared, there have been many incidents such as intimidation, assault and threats. We have filed more than 200 FIRs and arrested 433 persons. Apart from that, under preventive sections, we have arrested more than 1,100 persons. No incident has occurred since Wednesday morning,” Gupta said.

He added that all police stations had been directed to lodge suo motu cases even if victims failed to file complaints. “People should approach the police instead of taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

Gupta further informed that 500 companies of Central Forces were currently deployed across the state to maintain law and order. On questions regarding the withdrawal of additional security for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, he clarified that security mandated under the Yellow Book remained intact, while extra deployment had been diverted for law and order duties.

Commissioner Ajay Nand said prior police permission would now be mandatory for victory processions and bulldozers would not be allowed in rallies.

“We have directed JCB owners not to rent out machines for rallies. Any bulldozer found in a procession will be confiscated and legal action will follow,” he said, adding that police personnel failing to act during incidents of violence would also face action.

Nand said 80 persons had been arrested in Kolkata so far, including 65 in specific cases and 15 under preventive sections. He added that 65 companies of Central Forces, 240 Quick Response Teams and 40 motorcycle patrol units had been deployed across the city.

Referring to unrest in Topsia on Tuesday night, the Commissioner said nearly 200 people had gathered, but the situation was brought under control and 40 persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, several police personnel sustained injuries during separate incidents of post-poll violence in North and South 24-Parganas between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, personnel were attacked at Nazat in North 24-Parganas and at Canning in South 24-Parganas after they reached the spots to prevent clashes between rival political party workers. While trying to bring the situation under control, police teams allegedly came under attack.

Around 20 people were arrested in connection with the Canning incident, while efforts were on to identify those involved in the Nazat attack.