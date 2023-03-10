‘No plans of forming new municipality now’

The state government is presently not proposing the formation of any new municipality in the state, thanks to the financial crunch owing to huge dues from the Centre.

“The Centre owes Rs 1 lakh crore to the state. So, amidst this financial crisis, we do not have any proposal for creating any new municipality,” state Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said responding to a question from Trinamool Congress Nakashipara (Nadia district ) MLA Kallol Khan in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Hakim further said that his department will urge the state Election Commission (SEC) to conduct delimitation exercise in some places in the state soon after the census gets over.

BJP MLA from Siliguri, Sankar Ghosh wanted to know whether the state is planning to do any exercise to maintain a balance between difference of population in certain wards in Siliguri.

“The delimitation exercise is done time to time by the state Election Commission(SEC). We will urge the SEC to conduct delimitation in some areas in the state soon after the census,”Hakim said, replying to Ghosh’s query. Replying to another poser, Hakim said that presently 303 Maa canteens are functional across the state among which 27 are in medical college and hospital.