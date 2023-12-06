‘No hit-and-run incidents in city for 3rd year in a row’

Kolkata: While no hit-and-run incident took place in Kolkata for three consecutive years, Delhi continued to stay at the top with the highest cases of hit-and-run as mentioned in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2022.



According to the NCRB data for 2020, 2021 and 2022, the number of hit-and-run cases in Delhi is increasing every year.

In 2020, 514 incidents of hit and run claimed 519 lives in Delhi. The figure jumped to 567 claiming 586 lives in 2021. In 2022, 696 cases of hit-and-run took place in Delhi where 704 people died. But in Kolkata, the number of hit-and-run cases is nil in the past three years.

Apart from hit and run, the number of deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents are also increasing in Delhi compared to Kolkata. In 2020, 218 people lost their lives in 204 incidents in Kolkata while 1130 people lost their lives in 1156 incidents in Delhi.

In 2021, the figure of death due to negligence relating to road accidents in Kolkata dropped to 184 in 179 incidents. The figure of death in Delhi in the same year jumped to 1233 in

1178 incidents.