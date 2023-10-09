‘No academic application to be received in offline mode from October 30’

Kolkata: In a notice to the heads of Higher Secondary institutions, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) stated that it will not receive any academic application in offline mode from October 30.



The head of institutions have been asked to refer to the user manual

available on Council’s website and in case of any problem or query related to working with the online portal, reach out to the council via email — dsacademic@wbchse.net. “Please note that, if any application submitted through online mode gets rejected, the school should see the reason for rejection and send the documents as asked for through online mode only.

These documents should be sent through mail or through any other mode,” the Council stated.

For the schools who have submitted applications in 2023 through offline mode, the query letter or the final approval letter will be sent to their registered mail id.

No letter will be sent to the postal address of the school. In case of query, the schools are being requested to scan the needed documents as asked for along with the

query letter sent by the Council and email it to hsacademic24x7@wbchse.net.

The Council had earlier requested the heads of HS institutions to send all academic applications only through an online portal from October 1.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier talked about the Council adapting to modern ways of operating keeping in tandem with the popularity of digital approach.

He has shown interest in introducing Cyber Security as a subject for science students in the future. The Council president had earlier announced the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in classes XI and XII.