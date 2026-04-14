NIA arrests ISF, Cong leaders in Mothabari SIR unrest case

Malda: Mothabari in Malda district has once again come into sharp focus ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, following fresh arrests in connection with the recent SIR-related unrest on April 1. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over multiple cases linked to the violence where seven judicial officers were confined to the Kaliachak II block development office, has intensified its probe, arresting three more individuals, including a local panchayat member.



Among those arrested is an ISF gram panchayat member, Golam Rabbani, a resident of Pratappur in Mothabari.

Two other individuals—district Chhatra Parishad president Asif Sheikh and INTUC leader Shahadat Hossain—were also taken into custody after prolonged questioning. Meanwhile, Mothabari Congress candidate Sayem Chowdhury (popularly known as Babu) was interrogated but later released.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of the Mothabari unrest, which led to multiple cases being handed over to the NIA following a court directive. The central agency has since been conducting raids and interrogations across the region, sparking political tensions.

Reacting strongly, Chowdhury accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating a conspiracy. “Earlier, it was believed that central agencies worked at the behest of the BJP. But from my experience, it now appears that the Trinamool Congress is behind these actions. Every arrest and raid in Mothabari is being influenced by them,” he alleged in a social media post.

Echoing similar sentiments, ISF district president Mohammad Ali Kalimullah also targeted the ruling party, claiming that opposition voices were being deliberately suppressed ahead of the elections.

However, TMC candidate from Mothabari, Nazrul Islam, dismissed the allegations as baseless. “These claims are completely unfounded. The NIA is an independent agency carrying out its investigation. I have nothing to say on the matter,” he stated.

The BJP also seized the opportunity to attack both TMC and Congress. BJP South Malda organisational district secretary Neelanjan Das remarked, “Both TMC and Congress were involved in the SIR unrest. Now, under pressure, they are blaming each other.”

As the investigation deepens and political rhetoric intensifies, Mothabari continues to remain a politically sensitive hotspot, with developments likely to influence the electoral narrative in the region.