NFR plans to run weekly special train between Rangapara North & Visakhapatnam

maligaon: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to operate a weekly special train between Rangapara North and Visakhapatnam on both ways for 04 (four) trips from July. The detailed information regarding the operations of the weekly special train services are as follows:



The services of train no. 08561 (Rangapara North - Visakhapatnam) Jansadharan Weekly Special will commence its journey at 05:15 hours every Tuesday, on July 11, 18, 25 and August 1, from Rangapara North to reach its destination at Visakhapatnam at 15:35 hours next day.

Similarly, train no. 08562 (Visakhapatnam - Rangapara North) Jansadharan Weekly Special will be departing from Visakhapatnam every Sunday at 00:10 hours, from July 9, 16, 23 and 30 to arrive at its destination at Rangapara North next day at 10:00 hours.

The weekly special train will run via Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Malda Town, Barsoi, New Jalpaiguri, Mathabhanga, New Coochbehar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya & Udalguri stations, both ways to reach at its designated destinations. The train will consist of 17 numbers of General Sitting (GS) coaches. Passengers can purchase journey tickets from ticket counters or through UTS app.