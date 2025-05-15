News at a Glance

Biker dead, three injured as bike collides with pickup van

Raiganj: A biker Chandan Roy (23) died and three others who were pillion riders were injured when their bike had a collision with a pickup van on National Highway 31 at Kalaguchh under the Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur on Tuesday evening. They were residents of Fulbari in Chopra and were going to Islampur for work, police said.

Woman arrested with cannabis worth about Rs 6 lakh

Raiganj: Police recovered around 5 kg of cannabis and arrested a woman Ruksana Bibi from her house near Islampur old station in Ward 2 of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. On the basis of previous information, police raided the house. The price of the seized cannabis is around Rs 6 lakh, said a police officer of Islampur Police District.

Cooch Behar: Four injured in accident

Cooch Behar: Four people were injured in a vehicle accident involving a wedding party. This incident took place in Mathabhanga Panchanan Barma crossing area of Cooch Behar district on Wednesday morning. After the incident, the injured were taken to Mathabhanga Sub Division Hospital and one person was admitted to Cooch Behar

MJN Medical College Hospital owing to his critical condition.