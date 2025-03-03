News at a Glance

Police drops HS examinee to exam centre

Siliguri: Traffic police dropped a Higher Secondary (HS) examinee to her examination centre on the first day of the examination. Sima Oraon, a student of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Girls’ High School, a resident of Champasari, had her examination centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hindi High School, located at Gate Bazar in NJP. Until 9:45 am, the student could not reach her examination centre due to traffic congestion. When she arrived at Hasmi Chawk, Md. Jiyaul Haque, the Sub-Inspector of Panitanki Traffic Guard, dropped the examinee at her centre on an emergency motorbike service.

Body found on road in Raiganj

Raiganj: The body of a person identified as Bably Shil (30) was recovered from the road near Goalpara in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. The deceased was a toto driver and a resident of this locality. After the recovery, the body was sent to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, police said.