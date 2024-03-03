News at a Glance

Man arrested with brown sugar

COOCH BEHAR: After receiving information from a confidential source, the Mathabhanga Police Station arrested a young man named Bubai Barman on Sunday in the Manmohan Para area of Ward 1 in Mathabhanga Town. Bubai Barman was found in possession of 8.8 grams of brown sugar. Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Samaren Haldar stated: “Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mathabhanga Police Station, accompanied by a magistrate, conducted a raid at Bubai Barman’s residence, resulting in the recovery of a quantity of drugs. The police are currently investigating to determine if others are involved in this incident.”

Alipurduar Municipality unveils Rs 3.5 crore waste management proj

ALIPURDUAR: The solid waste management project at Majherdabri, initiated by Alipurduar Municipality, commenced with a grand ceremony on Sunday, marking a significant milestone after 67 years. The demand for such a project has long persisted among citizens and with an investment of approximately Rs 3.5 crore, the initiative aims to process 21 tons of waste daily. The inauguration was graced by notable figures, including Prakash Chik Baraik, member of Rajya Sabha, Snigdha Soiba, Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, Suman Kanjilal, MLA Alipurduar, Prasenjit Kar, chairman of Alipurduar Municipality and others.