News at a Glance

Toy Train Joy Ride derails, none hurt

SILIGURI: On the first day of New Year, Toy Train Joy Ride derailed at Marry Villa area when the train was headed towards Ghoom Railway station from Darjeeling on Monday. A total of 64 tourists were on the train. All the tourists are safe. Sabyasachi Dey, CPRO of North East Frontier Railway said: “The stream engine of the train derailed between Darjeeling and Ghoom Railway station. All the tourists are safe.”

Youth jumps off from third floor of shopping mall in Siliguri, dies

SILIGURI: A youth allegedly jumped off from the third floor of a shopping mall at Matigara in Siliguri. He died on the spot. The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Nayak (23), a resident of Alipurduar. According to police sources, he along with his friends came to Siliguri on the occasion of New Year. Matigara Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

‘Dowry’: Housewife commits suicide

COOCH BEHAR: A 20-year-old housewife, Sumana Barman, in Shingimari, Cooch Behar, committed suicide by hanging due to alleged dowry demands and mental torture from her in-laws. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and Sumana’s family filed a written complaint against the in-laws.

JALPAIGURI: Cop Accidentally fires at ‘Orus Mela’, none injured

JALPAIGURI: Police on duty accidentally fired at the Orus Mela in Sonakhali Mazar Sharif in the Dhupaguri Block of Jalpaiguri district on Monday. Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, District Superintendent of Police in Jalpaiguri, stated: “At around 4 pm, an accidental firing occurred by a home guard performing money chest duty along with arms and ammunition. As the incident occurred inside a closed room, no one was injured.”

Raiganj boy gets chance in Under-23 Bengal cricket team

RAIGANJ: Narayan Rana, a resident of Shaktinagar of Raiganj of North Dinajpur district has been included in the Under-23 Bengal cricket team. He was enlisted as spin bowler. Debasish Chanda, Narayan’s coach said: “Narayan hailed from a very poor family yet he has overcome all difficulties and got a chance in the Under-23 Bengal team.”