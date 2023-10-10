News at a Glance

Thief Poses as Policeman, Steals Gold Chain from Jewellery Shop

COOCH BEHAR: An unidentified individual has been charged with stealing a gold chain while impersonating a police officer at a jewellery shop in Mathabhanga town. The shop’s owner, Pintu Sarkar, reported that on Monday night, a person entered the shop, initially posing as a customer. However, the individual later identified himself as a police officer and requested to see a gold chain. The person allegedly stole the chain and left the shop. Following the incident, Sarkar filed a written complaint at the Mathabhanga Police Station. According to police sources, an investigation has been initiated after reviewing the CCTV footage.

One held with country-made pistol

Siliguri: Ahead of Durga Puja, a man was arrested with an improvised firearm (pistol) and one round of ammunition from Jatiyakali area by the New Jalpaiguri Police on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Mehebub Khan, a resident of Jatiyakali near Siliguri. According to police sources, the accused brought the pistol to sell it. He was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Tuesday.

Woman held with brown sugar

Siliguri: Special Operation Group (SOG) and police of Matigara Police Station arrested a woman with 305 grams of brown sugar at Biswas Colony area in Siliguri on Monday. The accused has been identified as Laxmi Mandal, a resident of Malda. Primary investigation revealed that she was standing at Bypass Road in Biswas Colony to deliver the drug to someone else. The accused was produced before Siliguri Court on Tuesday. Investigation is underway.