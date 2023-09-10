News at a Glance

Man critically injured after car hits his scooter on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: A man was critically injured after his scooter was hit by a car on Maa Flyover in Kolkata on Saturday morning, police said. The man, a resident of Beliaghata, was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital, and his condition was stated to be very critical, they said. The accident happened around 9 am on the eastbound flank of the 7.50-km-long flyover. The scooter was hit by the private car from behind, they added. “The car fled after the accident. A search is on for it,” a police officer said.

Two held with imported cannabis

Kolkata: Two people were arrested from Purba Jadavpur Police Station area for possession of imported cannabis weighing around 851 grams ordered over dark net. The two accused were identified as Tanishq Pandey (21) resident of Picnic Garden and Vivek Agrahari (21) of Naskarhat Madhyapara in Kasba. They were arrested at around 7:35 pm on Friday. They have been booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused were produced before the Ld. Court of CMM, Calcutta on Saturday.