New Town: Woman killed in road accident

A woman was killed in a tragic road accident in New Town on Saturday night after a truck hit a motorcycle in which she was riding pillion. According to sources, the woman identified as Sanchita Chakraborty of Behala, had come to New Town with her friend to attend a marriage ceremony. After attending the marriage ceremony, she and her friend were returning home sometime around 9:45 pm. While her friend was riding the motorcycle, she was sitting on the pillion. Police sources claimed that the motorcycle and the offending truck were waiting for the signal at Narkelbagan More to turn green.

As soon as the traffic signal turned green, the motorcyclist reportedly tried to overtake the stone chips-laden truck in front of him. While crossing the 10-wheeler truck from its right side, the rear portion of the motorcycle was rammed by the truck and Chakraborty fell in front of the middle tyre of the truck while her friend fell on his right side.

Before the truck came to a halt, Chakraborty was run over on the middle wheel of the truck. She was rushed to a local hospital where Chakraborty was declared brought dead. Police have arrested the truck driver and seized the truck.