New sand mining policy helps Bengal garner Rs 400 cr revenue in fiscal 2022-23

Kolkata: The robust online mechanism introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government coupled with increased vigilance for excavation and sale of sand has contributed to a four-time surge in revenue through royalty and cess collected for transportation of the building material.



The state earned a revenue of over Rs 400 crore in the financial year 2022-23. Royalty collection from sand was Rs 100 crore per annum before the introduction of the new sand mining policy.

In July 2021, the state brought out a notification regarding the new sand mining policy to prevent damage to the riverine ecology and to protect black marketing and hoarding of sand. The state earned a revenue of Rs 200 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

“Earlier, the entire process of allotting sand banks and monitoring the transportation of the building material used to be done manually and there was ample scope for pilferage. However, with the introduction of the new sand mining policy that empowered the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation (WBMDTCL) as the monitoring authority, we have been able to curb pilferage to a reasonable extent. Most importantly, this is helping common people get sand at the right price,” a senior official of WBMDTCL said.

In the current “scientific, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible” process, all lessees have been provided with a login id and password, and an e-challan is generated as soon as the payment is done.

The physical process was time-consuming. Moreover, lessees no longer need to visit several offices for getting the nod for the transportation of sand. Over 27 lakh e-challans have been generated till date since its inception.

The interstate movement of sand has also been made online through railway and road networks. The necessary integration has been made so that the railways also have an idea of the material being transported and keep track accordingly.

The enforcement mechanism has also been strengthened with officers of an enforcement agency getting access to the permit details just by scanning the QR code on the road challan which controls the illegal sale of sand.

“We are planning to launch an app using which officers of enforcement authorities can get the transport permit status just by keying in the registration number of the truck carrying sand. It will curb the movement of vehicles evading royalty and check the overloading of vehicles,” the official added.