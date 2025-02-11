New app soon by Transport dept to monitor buses in 12 routes

Kolkata: In a bid to monitor rash driving in 12 routes in the city, the transport department is coming up with a new app to monitor movement of buses while also planning to soon organise a training workshop for the drivers of these buses.

A meeting was held on Monday led by Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim who is also the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The meeting was attended by representatives of KMC, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), Kolkata Police, traffic, among others.

Hakim said the transport department is preparing this app to monitor bus movements in 12 routes. In these routes, the plying of buses will be strictly monitored.

The bus driver will have a phone with this app which will give up the location and driving pattern of the bus.

The travel time and other details will be monitored through the app to deduce if

the bus is overs-speeding. There will be a display at bus stands which will indicate which bus is inbound and ones that are set for departure.

This will also help passengers. He said the app is being developed by the IT Department and Transport Department will be the nodal agency of this initiative.

“KMC will help modernise the bus stops which involve installation of the LED boards displaying the information.

Wherever there are bus stops but no sheds, we will help develop those with immediate effect,” Hakim said.

In the next few days, the Transport department will also organise a training workshop for the bus drivers of these 12 routes, he said. The initiative will be made functional in the next one

or two months.

The Transport minister said: “In all these 12 routes, there are both government and private buses which will be covered under this app”.