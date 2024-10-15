‘Negligence’: Kin ransacks pvt hosp after patient’s death

Kolkata: A recent incident at a private hospital in Mukundpur has sparked a debate about security in healthcare facilities, following the death of a patient and allegations of medical negligence. The situation escalated when the deceased’s family accused doctors of negligence and reportedly assaulted hospital staff.



The patient, identified as Sagar Dutta, was first admitted to Sagore Dutta Medical College Hospital on the night of Ashtami. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Mukundpur, where he passed away.

The family, upset by his death, voiced concerns over alleged treatment lapses and accused the hospital of charging an exorbitant bill post-mortem.

In response, the hospital management rejected the allegations of an inflated bill, stating that the charges were standard and justified. The family, however, denied any physical violence, clarifying that they had merely inquired about the treatment and possible negligence.

They emphasised that if they had intended to cause harm, the entire nursing home would have been damaged and suggested that CCTV footage could confirm their version of events.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of medical professionals, with growing concerns over both private and public hospitals’ security measures. While the hospital has assured cooperation with authorities, the incident has highlighted the need for stricter safety protocols to protect healthcare workers and prevent such conflicts from escalating into violence. Police from the nearby Sarve Park station arrived at the scene, but no major actions have been taken as of now.

This unrest has once again brought into focus the fragile balance between patient rights and healthcare provider safety, urging a review of security systems in medical institutions across the region.