NEET aspirant murder case: Bidhannagar Police commissioner forms SIT

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the abduction and murder case of the NEET aspirant from Malda who was killed by his friend and his associate in New Town.



Sharma ordered for the SIT on Saturday which will be supervised by Manav Singla, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town Division. Sources said the SIT comprises six officers, including the additional DC of Detective department, assistant commissioner of New Town Division, IC of New Town Police Station and a sub inspector of New Town Police Station who is the investigating officer of this case, along with two inspectors from the Detective department. The SIT will probe other possible angles or motives.

The victim, Sajid Hossain (19) was murdered and subsequently packed inside a suitcase by his friend. A resident of Old 16 Mile area of Birnagar in Kaliachak, Sajjad came to Kolkata to prepare for NEET. His father, Muktar

Hossain, claimed that his son went missing on October 4.

After failing to contact him, Muktar, on October 5, lodged a missing diary at New Town Police Station.

Cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted one of the accused, Goutam Singh, coming out from a liquor shop along with Sajjad. Police detained Goutam and interrogated him.

Later, he was arrested. An associate of Goutam, identified as Pappu Ghosh, was also arrested.