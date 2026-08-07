NCPI MPs write to CM Suvendu amid TMC return speculation

Kolkata: Amid speculation over their possible return to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC camp, NCPI MPs Abu Taher Khan and Yusuf Pathan have written separate letters to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking district-level voter verification tribunals and a series of development projects in Murshidabad.



The letters have surfaced at a time when political circles are closely watching the position of the three MPs- Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan - who had joined NCPI after leaving the Trinamool Congress. Reports from Delhi had suggested that, while remaining in NCPI, they were uncomfortable with any move towards alignment with the NDA.

NCPI MP Yusuf Pathan, in a letter, requested the establishment of special tribunal courts in every district to hear cases related to voter list verification. Citing reports that 27–32 lakh names had been excluded or flagged during the voter list revision process, he urged district-level tribunals, simplified procedures and help desks for affected voters.

Abu Taher Khan sought a range of development initiatives for Murshidabad, including a new rail line from Krishnanagar to Murshidabad via Jalangi and Domkal, improved healthcare facilities, drinking water supply, bridges, educational infrastructure and rehabilitation measures for erosion-affected families.

The development comes ahead of the three MPs’ meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The MPs have maintained that the meeting is meant to discuss constituency-related issues and development demands. Their move has drawn attention because they had earlier stayed away from NDA meetings and publicly asserted that they were in NCPI but not part of the NDA.