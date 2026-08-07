NBMCH makes ABHA ID mandatory for patients

Siliguri: Patients seeking treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will soon be required to have an ABHA ID (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). For this, patients will have to bring their Aadhaar cards in order to generate the ID.



Speaking to the media, Dr Ishore, Superintendent, NBMCH said that patients who are admitted to the hospital will be required to carry their Aadhaar cards. Using the Aadhaar details, an ABHA ID will be generated for them at the hospital.

Explaining the reason behind making ABHA IDs mandatory, the Superintendent said the hospital often faces difficulties in providing test reports and ensuring proper treatment because of a lack of accurate patient information.

“Many patients who are admitted to the hospital do not have complete or accurate information available. This often creates difficulties in providing their test reports and during treatment. Therefore, ABHA ID will be made mandatory. The ID can be generated using the patient’s Aadhaar card,” he said.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted on the premises of the Hospital in the presence of police. Police removed illegal stalls including food stalls at the hospital. The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) also carried out a cleanliness drive there.

Dr Kaushik Ishore said that illegal vending would not be tolerated anywhere inside the hospital campus. “Illegal stalls will not be tolerated under any circumstances inside the campus. At the same time, various voluntary organisations that come from outside to distribute free food among patients’ relatives have also been informed that food distribution will no longer be permitted inside the medical college campus. Such activities will have to be carried out outside the main gate of the hospital,” he said.

He further said that the hospital authorities would conduct weekly inspections of the campus to ensure that illegal shops do not return.

“If illegal stalls are found operating again on the hospital premises despite these measures, administrative action will be taken against those responsible,” the Superintendent said.