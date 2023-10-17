Narendrapur: 2 injured in explosion at shop

Kolkata: Tension spread at Gangajoara area of Narendrapur in South 24-Parganas on Monday after an explosion took place at a roadside eatery.



Two persons were injured in the explosion and admitted to a hospital.

According to sources, the owners of the roadside eatery, Sujoy Mondla and Tuktuki Mondal were preparing to start cooking and open the shop around 3 am when suddenly the explosion took place.

Due to its impact, Sujoy and Tuktuki suffered critical injuries. Hearing the explosion, local residents gathered at the spot and subsequently informed the police.

The couple was rushed to a hospital where they have been admitted. It is suspected that one or more miscreants might have thrown bombs inside the eatery. Cops of Narendrapur Police Station have registered a case and a probe has begun. Police are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants.