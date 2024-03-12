Najrul Mancha: Abhishek to hold meet with SC/ST leaders today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting in Najrul Mancha on Tuesday where he may chalk out a strategy on how to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Banerjee may give necessary directives to the party leaders and activists alike on how to consolidate SC/ST votes.

Banerjee may spell out strategies on how to win the hearts of the people belonging to the SC/ST community. TMC nominated 10 SCs, 3 STs, and 2 OBCs candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. SC candidates are Jagadish Chandra Basunia who will contest from Coochbehar, Nirmal Chandra Roy contesting from Jalpaiguri, Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat, Pratima Mondal from Joynagar, Bali Haldar from Mathurapur, Mitali Bag from Arambagh, Sujata Mondal from Bishnupur in Bankura, Sharmila Sarkar from Burdwan East, Asit Mal from Bolpur, Biswajit Das from Bongaon. The ST candidates are Prakashchik Baraik from Alipurduar, Gopal Lama from Darjeeling and Kalipada Soren from Jhargram.

Most of these SC/ST candidates are expected to attend Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting. It was learnt that at least 5-7 people from SC/ST/OBC communities from each block will take part in Banerjee’s meeting. Abhishek Banerjee is set to start massive rallies at the district level from March 14 when he is expected to begin the tour with Jalpaiguri. On March 16, he is expected to attend a rally in West Midnapore’s Narayangarh after which he may again go to North Bengal. On March 18, he may hold a rally in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur while on March 20, he may take part in a rally in North 24-Parganas Basirhat. On March 22, he will attend a rally in East Burdwan.