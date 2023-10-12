Nadia: ED searches rice mills in jobs scam probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Wednesday conducted search operations at several rice mills located in at least four places in Bengal’s Nadia district in connection with their ongoing investigation into the jobs scam, an officer said.

Personnel of central forces are guarding the mills at Shantipur, Dhubulia, Ranaghat and Krishnanagar, where search operations are underway. “A good amount of money amassed from the jobs scam has been invested in rice mills. We have documents to prove that. Today’s raids are in this connection,” the ED officer said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee appeared before the ED officers at the agency’s city office for questioning in connection with the same scam, an officer said