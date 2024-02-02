Murshidabad TMC worker shot dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead by a group of miscreants on Wednesday night at Diyara, Amaniganj Char area in Murshidabad.



Sources said the deceased, identified as Shaymbabu Rai (34), was returning home after attending a marriage ceremony when a group of miscreants blocked his way and began firing at him.

Rai was shot five times before he collapsed on the road. The miscreants left Rai on the road near his home.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members tried to contact him over phone but got no response.

When some local residents saw Rai lying in a pool of blood, they informed his family members. He was taken to Murshidabad Medical

College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is alleged that the attackers were all TMC workers but they had supported the independent candidate during the last

election after not getting tickets to contest in the panchayat election. Local residents alleged that Rai was murdered due to political issues.

However, a section of the residents reportedly claimed that a difference of opinion had taken place between Rai and one of the accused. Police

have registered a case and started a probe.