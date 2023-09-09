Murshidabad: TMC party office set on fire

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office was allegedly set on fire and Raninnagar Police Station was vandalised by the Congress workers on Friday in Murshidabad.



According to sources, on Friday a meeting was called to celebrate the win of the Left and Congress alliance candidate in a Zilla Parishad seat in the Panchayat election where state

Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was present.

It was alleged that TMC workers tried to prevent Congress workers from going to the celebration. However, Trinamool Congress leadership denied the allegations.

After Chowdhury left, Congress workers got involved in an altercation with the police following which the Raninagar Police Station was vandalised.

Several police personnel reportedly suffered injuries. When police chased away the violent mob, the Congress workers allegedly set a TMC party office on fire.

As the situation was going out of control, a large contingent of police forces from other adjacent police stations were sent to the spot after which the situation was controlled.

Several Congress workers have been arrested in connection with vandalism in the police station and setting the party office on fire.