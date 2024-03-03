Multiple trains cancelled, express trains rescheduled in Asansol Division

Multiple trains were cancelled due to traffic and power block taken in Asansol Division for the construction of Limited Height Subway (LHS) by the Eastern Railway on Sunday.

Eastern Railway is constructing Limited Height Subway (LHS) in lieu of Level Crossing Gates number 31, between Jasidih and Lahabon station, and Gate number 33, between Asansol and Jhajha stations). According to Railway officials, these gates will reduce travel time for the local residents and commuters while significantly reducing the risks associated with level crossing.

It aims to eliminate train detentions which will ensure timely arrivals and departures of trains. For the construction of LHS, a six hour traffic and power block was taken in Asansol Division from 7 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

For the same, trains, including Jasidih-Mokama MEMU Special, Jasidih-Jhajha MEMU Special, Jasidih-Kiul Passenger Special, Mokama-Jasidih MEMU Special, Jasidih-Jhajha Passenger, Jhajha-Deoghat MEMU Special and Kiul Jasidih Passenger Special were cancelled on Sunday. Many express trains, including Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Howrah-Patna Superfast Special, Patna-Dhanbad Express and New-Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, amongst others were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, due to degirdering of Bridge number 10T on Down Line between Madhyamgram and Birati, a 360 minutes traffic block was taken from 11 on March 2 to 5 am on March 3. For the same, two pairs of trains, Sealdah- Bangain Up as well as Down, were cancelled.

Recently, the non-interlocking work which was supposed to take place at Dum Dum Junction from Friday till March 4 was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The Division had notified that work involving the upgradation of Railway infrastructure at Dum Dum Station was supposed to take place during the mentioned duration. To accommodate the work, multiple local trains and mail trains were cancelled by the Division. But since the work was postponed, normal train services were made available.