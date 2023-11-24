MSMEs; e-commerce boost: State inks MoU with Amazon

Kolkata: In a significant move to enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and boost e-commerce exports from Bengal, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon India.



This collaboration will play a key role in furthering the vision of the District as the Exports Hub initiative outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy and will support the state in boosting e-commerce exports as it establishes dedicated e-commerce export hubs in key districts across Bengal.

Amazon and WBIDC will co-create capacity-building sessions, training and workshops for thousands of MSMEs across the state, including Kolkata.

Amazon and WBIDC will focus on educating MSMEs on e-commerce exports and enable them to sell to customers across the world.

Amazon will also enable access to a host of third-party service providers that MSMEs can engage with to avail services like imaging, digital cataloging of their products, tax advisory amongst others. In addition, Amazon will offer dedicated account management services to MSMEs to launch and manage their business on its e-commerce exports programme called Amazon Global Selling. With this, Indian entrepreneurs can build their e-commerce export businesses and

global brands.

Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department, Chairperson and Managing Director, WBIDC said: “As part of this MoU, Amazon would take up training and onboarding of artisans, craftsmen and small exporters on their global selling platform to promote e-commerce exports in

West Bengal.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav and Amazon leaders at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 on Wednesday.